Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul attacked in San Francisco home by intruder shouting 'where is Nancy?': source
A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi confirmed the attack on the House Speaker's husband occurred at their San Francisco home, says 'assailant is in custody'.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
‘Violence unleashed to break democracy’: Anger after Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at San Francisco home
A brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul during a break-in at their San Francisco home has sparked widespread outrage and speculation that it was politically motivated. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, said in a statement on Friday that “early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker...
Trump news – latest: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to testify...
Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts Trump Will Return to Twitter In “A Matter of Days” and Stir More “Drama” with “Unhinged” Rhetoric
While Twitter could turn into a “free-for-all hellscape” after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social network, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin says it’s not all bad news. The conservative commentator, who previously worked in the Trump White House, told her co-hosts that if and when Donald Trump‘s Twitter account is reinstated, the former president could tweet his way out of 2024 victory.
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Suspect reportedly shouted ‘where is Nancy’ in ‘targeted’ hammer assault
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.According to initial reports, the assailant was male, was armed with a hammer, and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault.US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating. A press conference was scheduled for 12.30pm ET but has been delayed.Speaker Pelosi was in Washington with her security detail. Agents from the USCP field office “quickly arrived on the scene”.This is a developing story...
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Paul Pelosi was assaulted around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate where he resides with wife, Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by a person armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports.
Voices: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover feels all too familiar
Those who study the history of political philosophy are always cautioned against making sweeping comparisons that leap across whole centuries. As such, we may wish to consider the possibility that in the works of Spinoza, Kant and JS Mill, we may indeed find nothing at all to guide us on the question of how the right to “free speech” does or does not apply to the freedom to call a 62-year-old rescue diver a “paedo” specifically in response to their having been sceptical about the efficacy of a mini submarine you claim to have built to rescue a Thai...
Comments / 0