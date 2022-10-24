ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktswblog.net

South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution

10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween

Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy