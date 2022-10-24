Read full article on original website

Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
KENS 5
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
Multiple residents posted on Nextdoor that they're hearing weird noises late at night. KENS 5 did some digging to try and solve the mystery.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
CBS Austin
Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution
10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
universitystar.com
San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween
Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
fox7austin.com
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Austin airport smashes passenger record Monday thanks to F1 travel
For the second Monday in a row, Austin's airport has set a new record for the number of passengers in a single day.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
