Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
20 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
MyStateline.com
Matthew Perry shares details of his breakup with Julia Roberts
Kicking things off tonight, as we wait for Matthew Perry’s new book, he shares details on his relationship with Julia Roberts including how he broke up with her because he was afraid that she would break up with him. Also tonight, Victoria Beckham says that she would consider a Spice Girls hologram tour and Lizzo shares her ‘Unready’ routine. Check out these stories and more on our story on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.
Millie Bobby Browns talks about friendship with Mariah Carey and potential collab: 'Incredible guiding light'
Netflix actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she has become close with Mariah Carey.
Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks First Look English Language TV Deal With ABC Signature
EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios (Acapulco) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content. As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio. Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms. “Eugenio and Ben transcend culture through their diverse and inclusive storytelling, driven by their deep connection to talent and source material from Latin America,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We couldn’t be more excited...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Is It 'Grey' or 'Gray'? The Correct Spelling of the Word Gray is a Very Grey Area
We all know what to call that murky, cloudy shade that is a mixture of black and white colors. But what is the proper way to spell it? Is it gray? Or is it grey? Is one spelling the actual, correct way to spell it? And aside from the differing vowel in the word, is there any difference between gray/grey?
Comments / 0