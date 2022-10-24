Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
Christopherson: However it plays out, Joseph's and staff's recruiting approach leaves right impression
Mickey Joseph was on the move, between one high school stop and another in Louisiana, talking recruiting while recruiting. This was back in May before he was Husker interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Yet he was already popular Mickey, the guy everyone around here seemed thrilled to have back with an 'N' on his wardrobe.
Bye week helps in Hill's transition to wide receiver
Nebraska’s players and coaches this week said the second bye week of the season came at just the right time. That’s doubly true for sophomore Tommi Hill, who got the opportunity to fine-tune and make a deeper dive in the wide receiver position as he transitions from defense to offense.
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska for tie atop Big Ten
Coach Kelly Sheffield figured Wednesday night’s match against No. 1 Nebraska would be a good test for his University of Wisconsin volleyball team. Safe to say, the Badgers aced it. The No. 5 Badgers, led by 21 kills from Sarah Franklin and nine blocks from Danielle Hart, convincingly swept...
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska at No. 5 Wisconsin Tonight
The winner will hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player, assistant Banwarth out as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball player & assistant Kayla Banwarth is no longer the head coach at Ole Miss. Banwarth & the school parted ways Thursday after she was placed on leave last week. "With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program...
Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
