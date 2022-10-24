ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Bye week helps in Hill's transition to wide receiver

Nebraska’s players and coaches this week said the second bye week of the season came at just the right time. That’s doubly true for sophomore Tommi Hill, who got the opportunity to fine-tune and make a deeper dive in the wide receiver position as he transitions from defense to offense.
LINCOLN, NE
big10central.com

Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska for tie atop Big Ten

Coach Kelly Sheffield figured Wednesday night’s match against No. 1 Nebraska would be a good test for his University of Wisconsin volleyball team. Safe to say, the Badgers aced it. The No. 5 Badgers, led by 21 kills from Sarah Franklin and nine blocks from Danielle Hart, convincingly swept...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
wearemillardsouth.com

New Football Coach Brings Wisdom

With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm

(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced

LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
