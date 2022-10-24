ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Visalia; gunfire at 5th Quarter bar

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4CGp_0iksZ67R00

Visalia police are investigating two shootings reported hours apart.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed and another person was injured. Here's what police say happened.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of West Evans Avenue for a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.

The man and woman were rushed to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment. The man died, but the woman is expected to survive.

The victims' names and ages weren't released.

Violent Crimes detectives took over the investigation. Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene — located just behind Kohl's department store on Mooney Boulevard.

Roads were blocked in the area for several hours. No arrests have been made and the motive wasn't released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Luis Berrocales at 713-4727. Anonymous tips can be left at 713-4738.

Drive-by shooting

Just after midnight Monday, officers responded to the 5th Quarter on Fairway Street for a report of gunshots fired into the business.

When officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that a man drove by the restaurant and shot at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured, but a bullet did hit the business. It's unclear how the suspect and victim knew each other.

A short time later, officers made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Liberty Street. Behind the wheel was Carlos Meza, 35. Officers said Meza was identified as the shooting suspect and was found with a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of attempted homicide, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Meza's bail is set at $500,000. He's expected in court on Tuesday.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
733
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy