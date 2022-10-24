Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring
Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Conor McGregor looks ripped as he’s put through sweaty workout in custom £80k Patek Philippe watch ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has been pictured looking ripped as he endured a tough workout while wearing an expensive Patek Philippe watch. The UFC star is not expected to return to the octagon until 2023 but that has not stopped him putting the hours in at the gym. He is currently pre-occupied...
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks
The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner says he signed 8-figures with BLK Prime for 12 month deal
By Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has hit a gusher, saying that he was given a massive eight-figure [$10 million], three-fight “guaranteed” deal for 12 months with BLK Prime. What’s troubling about this deal is that Broner hasn’t fought three times since 2015, and it’s...
stillrealtous.com
Former Superstar Confirms Talks With WWE
WWE returns are all the rage right now as Triple H’s regime has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. It’s been a while since fans have seen Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, on WWE programming, but according to him he’s still in contact with the company.
Comments / 0