manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
WMUR.com
Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
whdh.com
Malden Police arrest 2 in connection with multiple armed robberies
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies across Malden over several months, Malden Police announced. Det. Bobby DiSalvatore led an ad hoc task force with State Police, FBI and Malden Police detectives to observe the man’s behavior over several days.
whdh.com
Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
whdh.com
Taunton Police investigating suspicious item found at Dunkin’ believed to be hoax
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Police and a State Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ on Broadway Thursday afternoon that they believe to be a hoax. Shortly before 1 p.m., Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from a Dunkin’ employee who...
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
whdh.com
Person arrested after spraying Boston Roche Brothers shoppers with cleaning products, trying to ignite them
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing. At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified...
WCVB
Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash
PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
whdh.com
‘This is truly devastating’: Local, state leaders call for more safety after 7-year-old brings loaded gun to Dorchester school
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local and state leaders are calling for more school safety after police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old at UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester Thursday. Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of the...
whdh.com
Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver
CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child
A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
nbcboston.com
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
WRIC TV
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Police pursuit of NH woman leads to multiple charges
New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.
