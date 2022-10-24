How do the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers compare statistically?

Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Wildcats have a tall task on Saturday, facing the high-powered and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. ESPN has the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Individually, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ranks second in the nation in pass efficiency with a 190.84 rating. Kentucky’s Will Levis is seventh in the same category with a 173.32 ranking. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards per game at 109.9.

Here’s a look at how the two teams compare from a statistical standpoint.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Wade Payne/AP

