Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
One person hurt in evening stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a stabbing. Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the chest. One person was seen in cuffs being placed into the back of a Jonesboro police car,...
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting search for SUV
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
Kait 8
Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in. Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
Kait 8
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Kait 8
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners say they’ve seen an uptick in petty crime in downtown Jonesboro. So far this year there have been 26 cases reported of criminal mischief, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings, and burglary. Statistics of downtown crime over 5 years from the Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Trucking companies targeted by thieves, security cameras show possible suspects
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but have had a tough time doing their job without tires on the trucks. Tuesday night a Police report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says a group of thieves took 25 18-wheeler tires between two area businesses. The...
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died during an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after the crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Christopher...
neareport.com
Suspect stole vehicle, wrecked, and resisted arrest, reports say
A suspect faces a felony terroristic threatening charge along with a list of other charges after a report says he wrecked a stolen vehicle, left the scene, then fled from officers and resisted arrest before finally being taken into custody. It happened on October 30. Initially, at about 2:27 AM,...
Kait 8
Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder. In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. Brady appealed the conviction,...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downtown business, Spiritual Awakenings and Healing Center, may be home to some spirits. For more than a year now, those who work in the decades-old building said they have experienced things from the other side. “A lot of activity tonight,” Co-owner Roy Tanksly said.
Kait 8
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will see an addition soon. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom and change.
KATV
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
Kait 8
Nov. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a...
Kait 8
Water services shut down for portion of Cash
CASH, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County community is currently dealing with water issues. The north half of the city of Cash is without water, according to Mayor Michael Cureton. He explained crews were working a fiber optic cable and struck a water pipe, forcing the water services to...
Kait 8
Southside wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October, 28th, 2022. 4,739 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Southside (2,597) beats Valley View (1,964) by 633 votes, Brookland (178) was 3rd. Isaac Wallis blocks the punt, Blayne Warden scoops and scores. The Southerners beat Batesville 35- 21 in the first ever meeting of the Independence County foes.
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
Kait 8
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break. The county’s community work program allows municipalities and other organizations to use the men and women incarcerated in Sharp County for labor. Chief Deputy Shane Russell explained that labor isn’t just...
Comments / 6