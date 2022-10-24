Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
6abc
2022 CMA Awards to air live on ABC November 9
NASHVILLE -- We're getting closer and closer to country music's biggest night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Lainey Wilson leads the charge with six nominations, while Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood all have multiple nominations. Luke Bryan will take on hosting duty, along with...
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
6abc
'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair
Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
6abc
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' LA offices after showing up uninvited, company says
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said. According to a statement released by the popular footwear company, West - who's commonly known as Ye - arrived "unannounced and without invitation."
6abc
A new adventure for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' comes to Disney+
The next chapter in the Disney+ series "The Mysterious Benedict Society" shows the group back together to track down Mr. Benedict and "Number Two" after they're kidnapped by Benedict's brother, Dr. Curtain. Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal return, and they love that this show has been embraced by people of...
6abc
Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks First Look English Language TV Deal With ABC Signature
EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios (Acapulco) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content. As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio. Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms. “Eugenio and Ben transcend culture through their diverse and inclusive storytelling, driven by their deep connection to talent and source material from Latin America,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We couldn’t be more excited...
McPherson’s Men’s Store Is Now a Video Star
It’s not often that a traditional men’s specialty store finds itself starring in a music video. But that’s just what happened with McPherson’s Men’s Shop. The Nashville, Tennessee, retailer, which has been in business since 1969, turned its store over to former Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to shoot the video for his song “I’m the Only One” off of his new solo project “Dancin’ in the Country.”More from WWDSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismNili Lotan Men's Spring 2023Nobis Men's Fall 2022 In the video, Hubbard plays a store employee charged with keeping the store neat and clean. But when the...
6abc
Cast says Chadwick Boseman's spirit felt throughout filming of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
HOLLYWOOD -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a new story to tell, this one in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, but his presence and spirit are still felt in the sequel. "Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling and...
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in Backless Pink Dress at 'Enola Holmes' Premiere With Jake Bongiovi
All eyes were on Millie Bobby Brown when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 18-year-old actress—who rose to fame playing Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things—attended the event in a lace halter gown designed by Louis Vuitton. The...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Comments / 0