Sun City, AZ

The Saints come marching back to Sun City

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

The Saints will come marching back to Sun City and residents are invited to join them.

Former team members will gather 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Del Webb Sun Cities Museum, 10801 W. Oakmont Drive, Sun City. The Sants were active from 1966 to 1984, playing fast pitch softball in a stadium in the community. With financial support from Realtors Tim and Amy Nixon of The Nixon Group, admission to the museum will be free for this special event.

From 1971 to 1984 Saints games were played at Sun City Stadium, a 3,500-seat facility the Saints shared with the Milwaukee Brewers, who headquartered in Sun City for spring training beginning in 1973.

Residents are encouraged to come to the reunion and hear the stories of those days directly from the players who will share their memories, and what memories they were. The Saints represented the western United States in the national championship year after year and consistently finished in the top four teams in the country.

Not only were the Saints famous for their ultimate triumph of being crowned national champions in 1979, but they represented all women athletes of the United States when the Saints were asked by government officials to conduct good will tours in countries like South Africa and The Netherlands. After their careers came to a close, several of the players were selected for the Arizona Hall of Fame.

Sun City, AZ
