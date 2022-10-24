ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Art Guild’s Bountiful Harvest show

By Kathleen Boyce
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
The Gaston County Art Guild is again partnering with the Gaston College Jeanne Rauch Gallery to present A Visual Harvest, a juried show of original, two-dimensional art.

Alicyn Wiedrich, curator of the Gaston County Museum of Art & History, served as judge. Winners were announced at the Opening Reception on Oct. 6. They are:

Top awards

Best in show: The Writing on the Wall by Anne Cowie

First place: All That's Left by Regina Bos

Second place: Invisible by Carol Pighin

Third place: A Field Guide to the Butterflies by Teri M Fridley

Merit Award: Frosty Fall Fog by Carol Stowe-Rankin

The show is open to the public through Oct. 28, free of charge, and works are available for purchase.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

