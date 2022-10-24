High School results, schedules: Football, volleyball
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FOOTBALL
Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
14-5A DIVISION I
Carroll vs. Ray, 7, Buc Stadium
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
14-5A DIVISION I
Veterans Memorial at Victoria East
King vs. Moody, Cabaniss
Victoria West at Miller, Buc Stadium
15-5A DIVISION II
Brownsville Porter at Flour Bluff
Gregory-Portland at Pharr Valley View, 7
15-4A DIVISION I
Beeville at La Vernia, 7
Rockport-Fulton at Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7
16-4A DIVISION I
Alice at Zapata
Tuloso-Midway at Hidalgo
La Feria at Kingsville
15-4A DIVISION II
West Oso at Sinton
Ingleside at Orange Grove
16-4A DIVISION II
Raymondville at Bishop
15-3A DIVISION I
Goliad at London
Mathis at Edna
16-3A DIVISION I
Santa Gertrudis Academy at Falfurrias
San Diego at Rio Hondo
16-3A DIVISION II
Taft at Banquete
Odem at George West
Santa Rosa at Hebbronville
15-2A DIVISION I
Refugio at Kenedy
Skidmore-Tynan at Ganado
Three Rivers at Bloomington
16-2A DIVISION I
Ben Bolt at Santa Maria
Freer at Riviera
Premont at La Villa
16-2A DIVISION II
Agua Dulce at Benavides, 7
TAPPS D-3, DISTRICT 3
San Antonio Holy Cross at John Paul II, 7
VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
DISTRICT 29-5A
Carroll at Miller, 5
Ray vs. Moody, 5:30
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
DISTRICT 29-5A
MOODY DEF. CARROLL
KILLS — Moody, Madilynn Cantu 14, Jasmyn Rodriguez 8; Carroll, JaNaisha Kelley 11, Brooklyn Rincon 14, Hailey Flores 6. ASSISTS — Moody, Aubrey Guerra 30; Carroll, Lyric Carpenter 16, Aubrey Flores 6. ACES — Moody, Lindsey Guerra 3; Carroll, B. Rincon 2, Kiley Flores 2. DIGS — Moody, Makenzie Uribe 17; Carroll, Leila Saenz 25, Kiley Flores 13, Marivel Perez 23. BLOCKS — Carroll, J. Kelley 3, Sheridan Lee 2.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
DISTRICT 29-5A
District Championship
FLOUR BLUFF DEF, VICTORIA WEST
16-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13
KILLS — Flour Bluff, Maggie Croft 26, Natalie Hughes 10, Callie Freeman 6. ASSISTS — Flour Bluff, Harlie Gallaspy 46. DIGS — Flour Bluff, Mikaela Palmer 24, Maggie Croft 19, Emeri Jeffers 16, Harlie Gallaspy 14, Marina Rogers 13. ACES — Flour Bluff, Harlie Gallaspy 2. BLOCKS — Natalie Hughes 3.5, Maggie Croft 2, Callie Freeman 1.5, Gabi Guerra 1.
Zone playoff matches
GREGORY-PORTLAND DEF. KING,
25-23, 25-22, 25-26, 20-25, 15-13
KILLS — King, Lillian McCoy 22, Libby Foster 19, Miranda Sosa 15. G-P, Kilgore 22, Suggs 14, A. Vest 13. ASSIST — King, Logan Farrell 52. G-P, Ashlyn Kelly 55. DIGS — King, Harley Guerra 29, Logan Farrell 13, Jimena Sosa 18. G-P, Saathoff-22, Abigail Kelly 16, Kilgore 12. ACES — King, Jimena Sosa 3, Miranda Sosa 2. G-P, Suggs 3, Kiilgore 1.BLOCKS — King, Lillian McCoy 6, Yainaliz Galarza 3. G-P, A. Vest 4, Kilgore 1, Suggs 1, Ashlynn Kelly 1.
VETERANS MEMORIAL DEF. VICTORIA EAST,
25-16, 25-20, 25-18
KILLS — Vets, Mia De La Pena 13, Tatiana Mosley 8. East, Regan Redding 9, McKenzie Martinez 8. ASSIST — Vets, Kayla Chavez 27, Mia De La Pena 17. East, Kayla Chavez 27, Mia De La Pena 17. DIGS — Vets, Jada Zepeda 31, Sophia Ortiz 15. East, Madilyn Samudio 19, Shiloh Fory 17, Sarah Castaneda 7. ACES — Vets, Mia De La Pena 2, Kayla Chavez 1. East, Sarah Castaneda 1, Shiloh Fory 1. BLOCKS — Vets, Blocks Faith Luna 3, Mia Rodriguez 2.
DISTRICT 30-4A
SINTON DEF. INGLESIDE,
25-16, 25-17, 25-22
KILLS — Sinton, Macey Hill 9, Krista Reagan 6, Hailey Burch 5, Ava Mata 5, Swayd Dockens 5, Autumn Galvan 4. ASSISTS — Sinton, Kaylen Serrano 16, Lindsey Puente 14. DIGS — Lila McCain 6, Sydney Mutchler 4, Lindsey Puente 3, Hill 3, Ava Mata 2. ACES — Mata 2, McCain 2, Mutchler 2, Hill 2. BLOCKS — Hill 0.5, Dockens 0.5
Records — Sinton 24-15, 8-4; Ingleside 16-18.
JV — Sinton won 25-19, 25-22
Freshman — Ingleside won 25-17, 25-9
ORANGE GROVE DEF. BEEVILLE,
21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-5
KILLS — OG, Hailey Eulenfield 25, Abby Kotara 16, Paige Short 10. Beeville, Harper Green 25, Carrah Davis 9, Danielle Gonzales 5. ASSISTS — OG, Emily Aguilar 56. Beeville, KJ Cascarano 26, Aaralyn Del Bosque 21, Cylee Lopez 2. ACES — OG, Emily Aguilar 2, Kerys Foster 2, Hailey Eulenfeld 1. Beeville, Cylee Lopez 3, Harper Green 1, KJ Cascarano 1. DIGS — OG, Paige Short 38, Mariam Zuniga 34, Abby Kotara 31. Beeville, Cylee Lopez 31, Harper Green 30, Larissa Gonzales 13. BLOCKS — OG, Kinleigh Carr 3, Emily Aguilar 1, Hailey Eulenfeld 1. Beeville, Jayden Ford 3, Brittany Auzston 3, Jaida Gonzales 2.
DISTRICT 31-4A
CALALLEN DEF. KINGSVILLE,
25-11, 25-10, 25-16
KILLS — Calallen, Ashley Robertson 9, Brookelynn Meador 7. ASSISTS — Calallen, Carrigan Valdez 15, Autumn Garza 6. ACES — Calallen, Abi Brown 2, Monique Gonzalez 2, Brookelynn Meador 2. DIGS — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 14, Brookelynn Meador 6. BLOCKS — Calallen, Jordyn Thibodeaux 3, Jadyn Lindgren 1.
Records — Calallen 26-14, 12-0.
TULOSO-MIDWAY DEF. LAREDO HARMONY
25-21, 25-20, 25-7
KILLS — T-M, Isabella Garcia 11, Alyssa Paredez 6, Jazmin Flores 8. ASSISTS — T-M, Maddie Hinojosa 20, Melanee Garcia 11. ACES — T-M, Laney Soza 3, Ava Petri 2, Jazmin Flores 2. DIGS — T-M, Laney Soza 16, Maddie Hinojosa 10, Jaylen Torre 6.
Records — Tuloso-Midway 25-13, 10-2.
DISTRICT 29-3A
GOLIAD DEF. ARANSAS PASS ,
25-8, 25-8, 25-8
KILLS — Aransas Pass, Courtney Heyward 5, Audisey Sanchez 3, Faith Vasquez 2. ASSISTS — Aransas Pass, Sinton, Faith Vasquez 7, Alyssa Medina 4. DIGS — Aransas Pass, Courtney Heyward 9, Alyssa Medina 5, Ana Davis 5, Raina Scott 1. BLOCKS — Aransas Pass, Courtney Heyward 1, Raina Scott 1.
Records — Aransas Pass 18-16, 8-2.
TAFT DEF. GEORGE WEST,
25-14, 25-20, 25-18
KILLS — Taft, Clarisa Martinez 13, Lisette Garza 8. George West, Jordan Hendrix 6, Emilee Fisher 4. ASSISTS — Taft, Jesselle Dominguez 24. George West, Liberty Barcat 8. DIGS — Taft, Ileana Perez 10, Lisette Garza 8. George West, Julie Otero 19, Jordan Hendrix 9. ACES — Taft, Jesselle Dominguez 6. George West, Kalie Cortez 2. BLOCKS — Taft, Clarisa Martinez 3. George West, Jessa Bartlett 2.
Records — Taft 22-11, 6-4; George West 6-4 (29-3A).
DISTRICT 30-3A
BANQUETE DEF. LONDON,
18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9
KILLS — London, Rachel Graff 13, Eliana Leos 11, Ellayna McNorton 7. Banquete, Madison Moore 17, Megan Moore 11, Kiersten Koenning 9. ASSISTS — London, Ellayana McNorton 39, Mia Dvong 4. Banquete, Liana Jimenz 17, Hannah Wright 16, Nicolette Gonzalez 5. DIGS — London, Ellayna McNorton 29, Mia Dvong 24, Paris Cruz 16. Banquete, Mia Perez 36, Jaclyn Pena 15, Liana Jimenez 10. ACES — London, Paris Cruz 3, Araceli Garza 2. Banquete, Kendall Koenning 3, Liana Jimenez 1, Mia Perez 1, Jaclyn Pena 1. BLOCKS — London, Eliana Leos 4, Rachel Graff 4. Banquete, Megan Moore 3, Kendall Keonning3, Kiersten Koenning 2.
JV — London won 25-8, 25-13
JV — London won 25-17, 25-23
SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY DEF. SAN DIEGO,
25-22, 18-25, 25-7, 25-15
KILLS — SGA, Lindsey London 12, Julianna Montalvo 12, Carina Palacios 11. San Diego, Kaylee Vela 8, Kaitlynn Lopez 5, Saydee Galvan 4, Eli Barrientes 2, Taylor Ortiz 1. ASSISTS — SGA, Taylor Reyes 23, C. Palacios 18. San Diego, Jenna Guerra 9, Kaylee Vela 4, Amareese Valerio 1, Alissandra Carrion 1. DIGS — SGA, Jocelyn Chavez 43, Carly West 17, C. Palacios 16. San Diego, Emma Longoria 17, Kaylee Vela 16, Sydnee Galvan 15, Leah Sanchez 8, Jenna Guerra 8. ACES — SGA, Taylor Reyes 4, Carly West 3, Jocelyn Chavez 2. San Diego, Alissandra Carrion 5, Kaylee Vela 2, Kyrsten Perez 1, Kaitlynn Lopez 1, Jenna Guerra 1. San Diego, BLOCKS — SGA, Lindsey London 3, Carly West 1. San Diego, Kaylee Vela 4, , Amareese Valerio 1, Kaitlynn Lopez 1, Saydee Galvan 1.
DISTRICT 28-2A
SKIDMORE-TYNAN DEF. WOODSBORO,
25-21, 25-10, 17-25, 25-13
KILLS — S-T, Brandi Cash 7, Jenna Vasquez 11, Kaitlyn Salinas 5, Maggy Moreman 9, Mailey Hardin 4, Mia Briseno 1, Neddia Gonzales 7, Brogan Schmidt 1. ASSISTS — S-T, J. Vasquez 1, M. Hardin 33. ACES — S-T, B. Cash 2, J. Vasquez 2, K. Salinas 1, M. Moreman 2, Makaelah Favre 5, N. Gonzales 1. DIGS — S-T, B. Cash 4, J. Vasquez 13, K. Salinas 12, Kayli Smith 17, M. Moreman 12, M. Hardin 9, M. Favre 1, M. Briseno 12, N. Gonzales 5, Brogan Schmidt 1. BLOCKS — S-T, B. Cash 2, N. Gonzales 1.
DISTRICT 31-2A
THREE RIVERS DEF. AGUA DULCE,
25-12, 25-8, 25-17
KILLS — Three Rivers, Elly Stewart 16, Kourtney Zamzow & Sara Mia Stewart 7. ASSISTS — Three Rivers, Trista Boucher 29. DIGS — Three Rivers, Elly Stewart 11, Sara Mia Stewart 10. BLOCKS — Three Rivers, Elly Stewart 3, Sara Mia Stewart, Kourtney Zamzow, Trista Boucher & Kaitlin Oberheide 1. ACES — Three Rivers, Kourtney Zamzow 6, Elly Stewart, Trista Boucher, Sara Mia Stewart, Sofia Alvarado & Hunter Villarreal 1.
Records — Three Rivers 28-8, 8-0.
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High School results, schedules: Football, volleyball
