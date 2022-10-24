Two Unrelated Homicide Investigations Initiated Within 12 Hours by LCSO, TPD

Local law enforcement officials in Leon County are investigating two homicides that were discovered within a 12-hour period beginning Sunday evening.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide related to the discovery of a deceased female on Sunday October 23 at 7:31 p.m.

After a receiving a call describing suspicious circumstances, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wiley Road in northeast Leon County where the body was found on the side of the roadway.

In a press release, LCSO stated that “The manner of death is determined to be foul play.”

LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the location assumed the investigation.

LCSO is asking anyone with any information pertaining to the incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300.

In a unrelated incident, the Tallahassee Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of a 17-year-old female.

Initial reports described a shooting incident which occurred in the 3500 block of Esplanade Way around 2 a.m. Reports indicate that Tallahassee police officers were in the vicinity of The Savoy at Southwood apartments and heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, the crime scene assessment indicated that there were two victims – a 17-year-old female who had sustained life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old female who had sustained minor injuries.

The 17-year-old victim has since died.

TPD notes that this remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.