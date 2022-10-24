H.S. volleyball top performers & results from last weekend

Here are the best of the best from another week of high school volleyball action in and around the Panhandle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send results and pertinent statistics to ensure your athlete is included in top performers lists by emailing sports@amarillo.com.

Sienna Cavalier and Jo Moffitt, Amarillo High

Cavalier recorded an impressive 25 kills, 25 digs and one ace while Moffitt notched an eye-popping 53 assists to lead the Lady Sandies past Tascosa in five sets.

Precious Johnson and Syvihanna Sutton, Palo Duro

Johnson totaled 11 kills, three blocks and a team-high four aces for the Lady Dons, while Sutton pitched in 18 kills, 15 digs and three aces in a win over Plainview.

Randall Lady Raiders trio

The group of Brooke Henderson (14 kills, 12 digs, three aces, one block), Jordyn Gove (26 kills, seven digs, three aces, two blocks) and Sidney Soria (52 assists, eight digs, three kills, two aces, one block) led first-place Randall past Hereford in five sets.

Halie Coon, Dumas

The Demonettes' senior setter recorded 15 assists, eight kills and two aces in a three-set win over Borger.

Zenaida Murillo, West Plains

The Lady Wolves junior setter finished the three-set sweep of Perryton with 10 assists and four aces.

Mikalie Floyd, Maecie Hawthorne and Mazi Smith, Pampa

The Lady Harvester trio of Floyd (15 kills, 14 digs), Hawthorne (38 assists, two aces) and Smith (17 kills, six blocks) led Pampa past Canyon in straight sets.

Kitzy Welch, Friona

Welch had seven kills and four blocks in a sweep of River Road over the weekend.

Kaela Neie and Kenzie Sims, Bushland

Neie led the Lady Falcons with 16 kills, while Sims led the squad with 18 assists in a sweep of Dimmitt.

Addi Bidegain, Kami Drinnon, and Jaz Martinez, Vega

Bidegain (10 digs, nine assists, four kills, three aces), Drinnon (19 digs) and Martinez (12 digs, 10 kills) led the Lady Longhorns past Memphis in straight sets.

Kyra Courtemanche and Mercedes Harton, Highland Park

Courtemanche led the Lady Hornets with 15 kills, while Harton contributed 27 assists, 10 digs and four aces in a sweep of Sanford-Fritch.

Bailee McAlister, Wildorado

McAlister had nine aces, five kills and three digs in a three-set sweep of Darrouzett.

Bella-Lynn Calvert and Mercedes Hartwig, Miami

Calvert totaled 25 assists and 19 digs, while Hartwig was all over the court with 15 kills, 18 digs, and seven blocks.

MATCH RESULTS

District 3-5A

Amarillo High def. Tascosa 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 21-25, 18-16

Palo Duro def. Plainview 18-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 15-6

District 4-4A

Randall def. Hereford 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13

Dumas def. Borger 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

West Plains def. Perryton 25-17, 25-8, 25-19

Pampa def. Canyon 25-21, 25-14, 25-20

District 1-3A

Friona def. River Road 25-14, 25-23, 25-14

Bushland def. Dimmitt 25-3, 25-8, 25-6

District 2-3A

Childress def. Littlefield 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

Tulia def. Idalou 25-18, 27-25, 13-25, 26-24

District 1-2A

Vega def. Memphis 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Highland Park def. Sanford-Fritch 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

District 1-1A

Wildorado def. Darrouzett 25-8, 25-9, 25-3

Miami def. Fort Elliott 20-25, 25-8, 25-21, 25-21