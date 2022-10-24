Effective: 2022-10-28 03:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds will continue to decrease through the early morning, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.

