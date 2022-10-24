Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Apple, Intel, And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nuvalent NUVL stock increased by 15.9% to $25.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares rose 14.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares increased by 12.16% to $2.12. The market...
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview For Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals BSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Black Stone Minerals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals bulls will hope to hear the company...
FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NovoCure
Analysts have provided the following ratings for NovoCure NVCR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for NovoCure. The company has an average price target of $86.5 with a high of $102.00 and a low of $70.00.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0