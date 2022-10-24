Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday.

16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police.

Colleen is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with red/pink hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Hundreds of people showed up to a vigil held for her on Friday.

Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mom, told Boston 25 News that she just wants her daughter home. “Just come home or call us,” she said, “we’ll come get you no matter where you are, no questions asked.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the family.

“She’s been a spitfire since the day we brought her home, she’s so kind, she always wants to help,” said Kristen, choking back tears.

There will be another candlelight vigil for Colleen on Thursday at the First Congregational Church of Raynham starting at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

