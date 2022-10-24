ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuNSo_0iksXr0Z00

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday.

16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police.

Colleen is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with red/pink hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Hundreds of people showed up to a vigil held for her on Friday.

Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mom, told Boston 25 News that she just wants her daughter home. “Just come home or call us,” she said, “we’ll come get you no matter where you are, no questions asked.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the family.

“She’s been a spitfire since the day we brought her home, she’s so kind, she always wants to help,” said Kristen, choking back tears.

There will be another candlelight vigil for Colleen on Thursday at the First Congregational Church of Raynham starting at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mom of missing Raynham teen: ‘Just come home.’

RAYNHAM, Mass. — The FBI is working with local police to find a 16-year-old girl who disappeared more than a week ago, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. Colleen Weaver was last seen at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. Investigators do not believe Weaver is alone and could be as far away as New Hampshire or Connecticut.
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after man shot and killed at Dorchester barbershop

What is usually a place of community camaraderie turned into a source of community horror after a man was shot and killed inside a Boston barbershop Wednesday night. Police swarmed the area outside Celebrity Cuts barbershop on Dorchester’s Washington Street after they said the male was shot shortly after 7:00 p.m. At a news conference shortly before 9:00 p.m., Boston city leaders including Mayor Michelle Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced that the man was shot and killed inside the premises.
BOSTON, MA
Fatim Hemraj

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England’s Unsolved: John Lima

MIDDLETON, Mass — On October 28, 2005, 26-year-old John Lima disappeared, presumably from his parents’ home in Middleton, Massachusetts. In seventeen years, no one has seen or heard from John Lima; it’s as if John Lima just fell off the face of the earth. Of course, in...
MIDDLETON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy