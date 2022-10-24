Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.

