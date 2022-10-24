Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds will continue to decrease through the early morning, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
Comments / 0