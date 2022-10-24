ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school sports fall Athlete of the Week

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
 3 days ago

Rock Hill Herald Fall Sports’ Athletes of the Week Nominees

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill Cross Country : The Yellow Jackets’ freshman ran a course-record 18:37.10 to win the York County Championships at Northwestern High, Oct. 22.

Cleveland, who beat the field by 52 seconds, also led the Fort Mill girls’ cross country team to a 40-point victory at the York County Championships.

Libba Faircloth, South Pointe Cross Country : The Stallions’ eighth-grader ran a personal-best 19:53 at the Bob Jenkins’ Cross Country Championships, Oct. 22.

Faircloth helped the South Pointe girls’ cross country team to a runner-up finish at the same event.

Vivian Harris, Nation Ford Golf : The Nation Ford junior shot a school-record, 73, to tie for fifth-place at the 5A Upper State Championships at Chester Golf Club, Oct. 17.

Harris qualifies for the 5A State Championships for the fourth consecutive season, which is also a school record.

Nation Ford is 11-3 overall this season.

Mason Haynes, Nation Ford Cross Country : The Falcons’ sophomore ran a 16:14.10 to win the York County Championships at Northwestern, Oct. 22.

Haynes’ efforts also led the Nation Ford boys’ cross country to victory at the same event by three points.

Emiley McCall, Andrew Jackson Volleyball : The Volunteers’ sophomore setter had 35 assists and an ace in a 3-0 win at Lee Central in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, Oct. 20.

Andrew Jackson is 10-5 overall this season.

Kacey Mobley-Meulman, Rock Hill Cross Country : The Bearcats’ senior ran a 19:07.40 to win the Boys’ 5K race at Clover High, Oct. 19.

Mobley-Meulman’s run led the Rock Hill boys’ cross country team to a two-point victory at the same meet.

Mobley-Meulman also ran an 18:13.60 to finish 19th overall at the York County Championships at Northwestern, Oct. 22.

Matthew Prete, Lancaster Cross Country : The Bruins’ senior broke the course record with a 17:16.30 on his home course to win the tri-team race with Andrew Jackson and Riverwalk Academy, Oct. 18.

Prete’s time was 66 seconds faster than the previous course record, he beat the field by 1:19, Tuesday (Oct. 18).

The Lancaster boys’ cross country team also won the meet.

Gracyn Root, Catawba Ridge Tennis : The eighth-grader teamed with Ava King at No. 2 doubles to win 6-0, 6-1 over Eastside High as Catawba Ridge won 4-2 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs, Oct. 20.

Root, who worked her way from junior varsity to varsity midseason, is 9-1 overall at No. 2 doubles this season.

Catawba Ridge is 12-7 overall this season.

Eileen Zeoli, Catawba Ridge Golf : The Copperheads’ senior shot a 76 to win the 4A Upper State Golf Tournament at Saluda Valley Golf Club in Williamston, Oct. 17.

Zeoli’s play also helped the Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team to a runner-up finish, five shots behind Pickens High at the Upper State Championships.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 22.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

The Rock Hill High School football team will have a game with Clover High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
