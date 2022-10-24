Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CrossAmerica Partners CAPL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, CrossAmerica Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

1 HOUR AGO