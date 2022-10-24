ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
tipranks.com

2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
NASDAQ

Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ

2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
tipranks.com

Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

DEI vs. REXR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

DEI - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial (. REXR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com

Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
Zacks.com

What Makes Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com

Is Corteva (CTVA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

CTVA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Corteva, Inc. is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com

Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PINS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A...
Zacks.com

Essential Properties (EPRT) Meets Q3 FFO Estimates

EPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

INFA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...

