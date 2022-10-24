Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
NASDAQ
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
tipranks.com
Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock
Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
DEI vs. REXR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DEI - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial (. REXR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
What Makes Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
QFIN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Corteva (CTVA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CTVA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Corteva, Inc. is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PINS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A...
Zacks.com
Essential Properties (EPRT) Meets Q3 FFO Estimates
EPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com
Informatica Inc. (INFA) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
INFA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
