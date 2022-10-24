Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
AFN arts market reconvenes for in-person celebration of Alaska Native craftsmanship
The Alaska Federation of Natives arts and craft show returned in-person this year for the first time since 2019. For Indigenous artists from across the state and Outside, it represented a welcome return to the market circuit. AFN’s show is the largest of its kind in the state. Inside...
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s open U.S. House seat participated in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. Candidates were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat,...
Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska
At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC defers decision on complaint against group backing Dunleavy’s reelection
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission has deferred a decision to their executive director in a non-expedited fashion concerning a complaint filed by two watchdog groups against the Republican Governor’s Association and A Stronger Alaska. The APOC commissioners heard testimony on Oct. 21 from representation for...
Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
Confronting Rising Bills & Flat State Funding, Alaska Schools at a Fiscal Cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […]
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
alaskapublic.org
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch
Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious, and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska campaign regulator delays decision on complaint against pro-Dunleavy group
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will not rule before the Nov. 8 general election on a complaint against a multimillion-dollar group backing the re-election of Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The decision, released late Wednesday, is a reversal of a prior commission action that allowed the commission to consider the complaint before...
Mike Shower: Keeping Alaska on the right path
Alaska is one of the most amazing places on the planet. I’ve traveled all over the globe and no place has ever quite matched up. The same can be said of Alaskans; varied backgrounds, hardworking, tough and independent. It’s hard to find a place with more “Don’t Tread on Me” flags & bumper stickers.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 27, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines, its a visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, Crab Crash Edition.
kinyradio.com
939 Alaska high school students designated for $12,000 UA Scholars Award
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - High school seniors from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska have been identified as this year's class of UA Scholars, qualifying each of them for a $12,000 scholarship to use at any University of Alaska location. In order to be eligible, students must be ranked within...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Lieutenant governor candidate Edie Grunwald drops out of the race. Subsistence...
alaskafish.news
Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery
7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Fault in the Facts: Can what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska? — Pt. 1
Thursday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote...
Washington Examiner
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country
(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
ktoo.org
Alaska volunteers want to know: What happened to the ‘Lost Alaskans’ sent to this Portland mental hospital?
Before Alaska became a state, there were no formal services for treating people suffering from behavioral disorders or developmental disabilities, and mental illness was treated like a crime. If an Alaskan was convicted of being “really and truly insane,” as it was known at the time, they were sent to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
kmxt.org
Early voting in Alaska’s general election has begun
Voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska. Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.
