Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
kansascitymag.com
10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30
Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
fox4kc.com
Women Mean Business: The Ballet Bod
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ballet Bod offers class styles for all ages and comfort levels. Hear from the Co-Founder, Jenny Schmidt, who shows Adriana and Toni how to channel their inner ballerina through fitness. WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing & Construction.
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
fox4kc.com
PET PICK: Tripp!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet the loveable Tripp! This senior fella is available for adoption through Melissa’s Second Chances.
Native American Dancer, Inspirational Entertainer Supaman Brings One-of-a-Kind Performance to UCM Stage
Supaman, a performing artist who inspires others by merging into his live concerts Native American culture with comedy, dance and his unique blend of hip-hop music, will perform at the University of Central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 8. He takes the stage for this free, public event at 7:30 p.m....
inkansascity.com
Twelve Fall Menus to Try in Kansas City Before the Season Ends
Each season in Kansas City ushers in fresh flavors that take the spotlight on local menus throughout the metro. While every new seasonal menu offers a nice change of pace, we’re partial to the flavors featured on fall menus. Beyond pumpkin spice and apple cider, flavors of squash, rosemary, chai, sage, cinnamon, and salted caramel also prevail in seasonal dishes.
‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall
A Kansas City-simmered food hall concept is expected to unveil its long-awaited dining experience next month in the lightwell building downtown — pairing two well-seasoned culinary minds with appetites for inventive tastes. Officially dubbed the Strang Chef Collective at lightwell, the chef-driven venture will feature a duo of restaurant concepts — Verde and Panacea — The post ‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall appeared first on Startland News.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
KC Zoo welcomes new giraffe and hopes herd will grow
The Kansas City Zoo welcomes a 3-year-old Masai giraffe named Aidan from the Brevard Zoo in Florida.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
KMBC.com
Injuries reported after train ride derails at Silver Dollar City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train ride atSilver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening injuring several people. In a tweet, Silver Dollar City said the incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. Six guests and one employee went to hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to...
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
fox4kc.com
Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees
It can spread one of two ways, by either certain kinds of beetles carrying the fungus from tree to tree or by connecting through the root systems of oaks of the same species that are planted up to 50 feet apart. City forester Bailey Patterson said oak wilt is a...
Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee closes its doors
Thousands of medical artifacts will be auctioned off following the closure of the Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee, Kansas.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
