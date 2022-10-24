ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kansascitymag.com

7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30

Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Women Mean Business: The Ballet Bod

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ballet Bod offers class styles for all ages and comfort levels. Hear from the Co-Founder, Jenny Schmidt, who shows Adriana and Toni how to channel their inner ballerina through fitness. WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing & Construction.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Tripp!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet the loveable Tripp! This senior fella is available for adoption through Melissa’s Second Chances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Twelve Fall Menus to Try in Kansas City Before the Season Ends

Each season in Kansas City ushers in fresh flavors that take the spotlight on local menus throughout the metro. While every new seasonal menu offers a nice change of pace, we’re partial to the flavors featured on fall menus. Beyond pumpkin spice and apple cider, flavors of squash, rosemary, chai, sage, cinnamon, and salted caramel also prevail in seasonal dishes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall

A Kansas City-simmered food hall concept is expected to unveil its long-awaited dining experience next month in the lightwell building downtown — pairing two well-seasoned culinary minds with appetites for inventive tastes. Officially dubbed the Strang Chef Collective at lightwell, the chef-driven venture will feature a duo of restaurant concepts — Verde and Panacea — The post ‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Injuries reported after train ride derails at Silver Dollar City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train ride atSilver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening injuring several people. In a tweet, Silver Dollar City said the incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. Six guests and one employee went to hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees

It can spread one of two ways, by either certain kinds of beetles carrying the fungus from tree to tree or by connecting through the root systems of oaks of the same species that are planted up to 50 feet apart. City forester Bailey Patterson said oak wilt is a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

