What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nuvalent NUVL stock increased by 15.9% to $25.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares rose 14.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares increased by 12.16% to $2.12. The market...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Paylocity Holding
Paylocity Holding PCTY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Paylocity Holding has an average price target of $277.56 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $230.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Gentex Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Gentex Corp GNTX reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24% year-on-year to $493.6 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $496.29 million. Automotive net sales improved 23% to $480.9 million. Auto-dimming mirror unit shipments rose 17%. Global light vehicle production in Europe, North America, Japan/Korea, and China increased 26% Y/Y.
Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview
Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
A Preview Of North American's Earnings
North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that North American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. North American bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace HWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Howmet Aerospace will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Booz Allen Hamilton Shares Pop On Q2 Beat, Outlook Boost
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.26 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, grew 10.1%. Adjusted EPS of $1.34 topped the consensus of $1.14. Booz Allen Hamilton's free cash flow was $256.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin...
Expert Ratings for Intel
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intel INTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intel. The company has an average price target of $30.65 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $20.00.
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings
FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
