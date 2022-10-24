Man injured in Lawrence County ATV crash

NEW BEAVER BORO, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was hurt Saturday in an ATV crash in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, it happened at about 5:25 p.m. at Mine and Meadows ATV Park on Old Route 18 in New Beaver Boro.

A 34-year-old man rolled the ATV he was driving and suffered what troopers said were “severe injuries.” He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

