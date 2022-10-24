ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Almost 90,000 People Have Signed This Petition Pressuring Adidas to Drop Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic Hate Speech

By Giovana Gelhoren
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139YqP_0iksWW8900

In the past few months, Kanye West , also known as Ye, has gone on multiple TV, radio and social media rants that have propagated hate speech . On Oct 9, for example, West wrote on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” Forbes reported. Though social media platforms have blocked the rapper from their sites, and brands such as Balenciaga have officially cut ties with him, there are still companies who have not responded to his hateful and offensive comments.

Among the brands who have not yet taken action against the star is Adidas , a longtime business partner of his. In response, the British NGO Campaign Against Antisemitism began an online petition asking the sportswear line to drop West. “ We, the undersigned, call on Adidas to end its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, due to his repeated antisemitic outbursts,” the petition description reads.

“By continuing to align itself with a public figure who has revealed himself to be a virulent antisemite, Adidas would be demonstrating that it does not care about racism against Jews,” it stated.

The description continued, recalling West’s previous statement where he said, per NPR , “The thing about me and Adidas is like, I can literally say anti-semitic s**t, and they can’t drop me. I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

“Adidas must answer Ye’s question,” the petition demanded. “It must denounce antisemitism and end its partnership with Ye.” Since its creation, the petition has garnered over 95,000 signatures.

Speaking of making a statement, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian went to Twitter on Oct 24 to respond to West’s hateful remarks . “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the reality star wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zakiG_0iksWW8900

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’

Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
TVOvermind

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants

Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”

Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
Newsweek

Shark Tank's Daymond John Says Kim Kardashian 'Works Hard' Amid Backlash

Shark Tank star Daymond John praised the Kardashians work ethic and said they would do well on the reality series. John, 53, cheered on family matriarch Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian as "real operators" who "work hard." The FUBU founder stars on Shark Tank, a show where budding entrepreneurs...
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Concerned About Ex Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West's 'Awful' Behavior

Kim Kardashian isn’t dating Pete Davidson anymore, but the reality star is still at the top of his mind in the wake of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic hate speech. He has an idea of how Kim might feel given the fact that he was once on the receiving end of many of the rapper’s rants.  While his friends and family members are “relieved that he’s no longer at the mercy of Kanye’s moods,” Davidson finds the ongoing situation “upsetting,” according to a Hollywood Life source. “He cares about Kim, and he understands what she’s dealing with, it’s awful,” they added. The former...
Footwear News

Inside Nike’s New Harlem Store

Nike has expanded its brick-and-mortar retail footprint in New York City. Nike Unite Harlem, which is located at 5 West 125th Street, is now open. “Harlem is a neighborhood that is rich in community, culture and sport. We want to celebrate and serve this community,” Nike Direct North America VP of stores David Kelsay told FN. “Nike Unite Harlem is designed to be deeply reflective of the community. It is a local home court for members, serving as our most valuable destination for sport and style inspiration in the community.” The store is the latest to use the Nike Unite retail concept, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

SheKnows

76K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy