MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Judge to hear motion on dissolving fetal heartbeat bill injunction Friday
The fetal heartbeat bill has been on hold since Governor Kim Reynolds originally signed it in 2018. But Friday afternoon, the issue returns to a Polk County District courtroom as Reynolds attempts to get the judge to dissolve the injunction against the legislation.
Wisconsin appeals court won’t block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing...
