3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Stanly News & Press
West Stanly volleyball surges forward in 2A state playoffs
The West Stanly volleyball team on Tuesday looked to reach the third round of the state 2A playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened season of 2020. West, the No. 6 seed in the 2A Western Region, hosted the No. 11 Owen Warhorses. After overcoming a slow start, the Colts swept the Warhorses in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15.
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly volleyball rallies for four-set second-round playoff win
Sports Editor’s Note: Josh McKinney, Sports Editor of the Hickory Daily Record, contributed to this story. It has been an up and down season for the North Stanly volleyball team, but the Comets have had solid performances in the postseason, including Tuesday at Maiden in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. The series he strives to compete in full-time is the most prestigious sports car racing series in the country. To help […]
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Community College dean named a finalist for Halifax CC presidency
The following was reported by The Daily Herald, a multimedia company serving the Roanoke Valley and Lake Gaston. The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it has selected three finalists for the presidency of HCC. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students
WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
gospelmusic.org
Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize while watching Halloween movie with son
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Joshua King, of Gastonia, won a $2 million lottery prize during a “Halloween” movie night with his son, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.” King said he just finished a long […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte
A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
Battle between Mooresville open-air market, town government
The market unofficially started in 1990, when 10-year-old Josh Graham sold produce out of a wheelbarrow along Williamson Road. It eventually became what it is today: a large open-air market selling everything from fresh, locally-grown produce to fresh seafood and outdoor furniture.
Gaston County man wins $2 million from Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man has won $2 million after picking up a Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket Friday. Joshua King said that after a long day at work, he and his son went to Times Turnaround on South Hope Road to grab some snacks. While...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday
Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
country1037fm.com
Sink Hole The ‘Size Of A City Bus’ In East Charlotte
Homeowners in the Devonshire area of East Charlotte say they are getting concerned that a sink hole near where they live is just getting bigger and deeper. One condo owner describes it by saying “you could quite easily fit a city bus in there”. Yep, that is big and not getting any smaller.
