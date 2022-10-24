ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

Stanly News & Press

West Stanly volleyball surges forward in 2A state playoffs

The West Stanly volleyball team on Tuesday looked to reach the third round of the state 2A playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened season of 2020. West, the No. 6 seed in the 2A Western Region, hosted the No. 11 Owen Warhorses. After overcoming a slow start, the Colts swept the Warhorses in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15.
OAKBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly volleyball rallies for four-set second-round playoff win

Sports Editor’s Note: Josh McKinney, Sports Editor of the Hickory Daily Record, contributed to this story. It has been an up and down season for the North Stanly volleyball team, but the Comets have had solid performances in the postseason, including Tuesday at Maiden in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
NEW LONDON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly Community College dean named a finalist for Halifax CC presidency

The following was reported by The Daily Herald, a multimedia company serving the Roanoke Valley and Lake Gaston. The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it has selected three finalists for the presidency of HCC. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students

WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
WINGATE, NC
gospelmusic.org

Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte

A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday

Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Sink Hole The ‘Size Of A City Bus’ In East Charlotte

Homeowners in the Devonshire area of East Charlotte say they are getting concerned that a sink hole near where they live is just getting bigger and deeper. One condo owner describes it by saying “you could quite easily fit a city bus in there”. Yep, that is big and not getting any smaller.
CHARLOTTE, NC

