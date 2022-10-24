Read full article on original website
Pappas Joins Manchester Police Department For Ride-Along
Manchester, NH – On Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined the Manchester Police Department for a ride-along with Lieutenant Matthew Barter. Congressman Pappas and Lt. Barter discussed the department’s plans to deploy gunshot recognition technology, walked a foot patrol, and discussed community policing and how Congress can continue to support our communities in fighting the ongoing addiction crisis.
Clegg To Return to N.H. To Face Murder Charges in Shooting Deaths of Concord Couple
The 26-year-old man charged with the April 18 homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord waived extradition in a Vermont court Thursday and will return to New Hampshire to face two second-degree murder charges. A police affidavit unsealed Thursday details how Concord police tracked Logan Clegg to the South...
Logan Clegg Charged in the April Murders of Concord Couple
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Two Ex-U.S. Olympic Skiers Urge Belknap County Voters To Protect Gunstock Nov. 8
LACONIA – Two former U.S. Olympic skiers who sharpened their edges and ran the icy gates at Gunstock Mountain and are both business owners in Belknap County are asking fellow residents to vote Nov. 8 with an eye toward preserving the county-owned recreation area that has been a source of political battles this year.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Lois Kilnap Talks Trash With Roger Wood
It might be a small town, but Bradford has a big commitment to recycling waste. In fact Lois Kilnap, who manages the mandatory program as well as the entire transfer station, told Roger Wood that most of the residents in a town of 2,200 people are on board with it. She herself got an early introduction to the value of it in earlier jobs.
GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released
The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
Last-of-its-Kind Landmark in Concord Successfully Stabilized
CONCORD, NH – The Concord, NH Gasholder is now one major step closer to a better future. After more than a year of intensive planning and seven months of complex engineering and preservation work, the last-of-its-kind landmark has been successfully stabilized, the first step toward preserving and revitalizing the vulnerable structure for public enjoyment.
AG: ‘Person of Interest’ In Homicides of Concord Couple Taken Into Custody in Vt.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce that on October 12, 2022, law enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord, N.H., in South Burlington, Vermont.
A Ratepayer and Taxpayer Success Story in Durham School
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask...
Derry Police Chief Dies Just Weeks After Retiring
The longest-serving police chief in New Hampshire history has died. Derry Police Chief Ed Garone passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just two weeks after he retired. The current Derry Police Chief, George R. Feole, announced Garone’s death from a long-term illness. At a recent ceremony celebrating his...
Teamsters Rally Support in Epping
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. As they prepared to return to the negotiating table with hopes for a new union contract, striking Sysco drivers were...
Charles J. Doane: The Boy Who Fell to Shore
The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald. PORTSMOUTH, NH: In Charles Doane’s book, The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald, Latah Books, he explores the life and circumstances of Thomas Tangvald, son of famed bluewater sailor Peter Tangvald. Theirs is a life unlike most, lived on the sea in wooden boats without electricity or any means of communication.
Jailed Priest MacRae Plans To Seek New Trial Based on InDepthNH Reporting
Gordon MacRae, the Catholic priest jailed for child sexual abuse, plans to seek a new trial after InDepthNH.org uncovered records showing lead investigator, former Keene Police Lt. James McLaughlin, has a history of lying. “It is the kind of new evidence that writs of habeas corpus were made for,” said...
DOC To ‘Review’ After Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Killed Stars in Prison Play
CONCORD – Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks ordered a review of prison theatrical performances after InDepthNH.org questioned the way it handled a play this week starring an inmate imprisoned for trying to have a woman murdered. Some members of the media – Concord Monitor, Yankee Magazine and Washburn Photo –...
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Striking Sysco Drivers Picket in Bow, Manchester, Epping
BOW – Drivers for Sysco, the Houston-based food service giant, went on strike at three locations in New Hampshire on Oct. 1 when their union contract expired. Instead of spending up to 14 hours a day loading and unloading trucks and driving all over New England, they’re picketing in Bow, Manchester, and Epping.
Sale of Lakes Region Facility May Be Voted On Soon
LACONIA – The former Lakes Region Facility has a potential buyer who plans to create a “self-sustaining village” on its 220 acres off Route 106, including 1,300 units of mixed-use housing for all ages and incomes, a conference center, 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and a plan that would allow for 50 percent of the land to remain open space.
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
