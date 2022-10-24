Read full article on original website
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nuvalent NUVL stock increased by 15.9% to $25.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares rose 14.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares increased by 12.16% to $2.12. The market...
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SS&C Technologies Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $64.5 versus the current price of SS&C Technologies Hldgs at $50.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for 8x8
Analysts have provided the following ratings for 8x8 EGHT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $4.9 versus the current price of 8x8 at $4.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Boeing
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Boeing BA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Franklin Electric's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric FELE. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings for GFL Envirn
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GFL Envirn GFL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $37.38 versus the current price of GFL Envirn at $26.675, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Apple, Intel, And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
