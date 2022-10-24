Read full article on original website
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nuvalent NUVL stock increased by 15.9% to $25.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares rose 14.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares increased by 12.16% to $2.12. The market...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Binance Invests $500M Towards Twitter Acquisition: CZ Says 'We Are Small Potatoes'
Even as Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquired social networking giant Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao announced on Friday the company “wired” $500 million towards the purchase, making the crypto exchange a stakeholder in the company. “Our intern says...
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Apple, Intel, And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies NTIC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northern Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SS&C Technologies Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $64.5 versus the current price of SS&C Technologies Hldgs at $50.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Analyst Ratings for Mid-America Apartment
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Mid-America Apartment MAA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for PennyMac Financial Servs
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
