Stable One UI 5 (Android 13) is now rolling out to the Galaxy S22

By Nickolas Diaz
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • One UI 5 (Android 13) is now rolling out for Samsung Galaxy devices.
  • While European countries are beginning to see firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA, users in other countries should see their own updates later in the week.
  • Verizon has also started rolling out the update to Galaxy S22 units.
  • One UI 5 is an OS centered around providing users with a customizable and secure experience while using Samsung devices.

Samsung is beginning its rollout of a stable build of One UI 5.

Samsung has announced the launch of One UI 5 (Android 13) with an overall feature post about what to expect from the new OS. One UI 5 aims to provide users with a unique experience and one that can be customized to fit who they are.

According to SamMobile , Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 5 build to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra owners. Many European countries such as Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. are seeing firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA for One UI 5.

The update is also rolling out in the U.S., particularly for Verizon subscribers with build TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2BVJA . However, other carriers will likely follow suit (our unlocked T-Mobile unit has yet to see the update).

Those in other countries that are eagerly awaiting the One UI 5 update should start to see it later this week. It's always advised to manually check your system update within your Settings to see if you have it if your device does not automatically alert you to the update.

SamMobile also informs that while the beta testers of One UI 5 should only receive a small patch to boost them to stable Android 13 , others rocking Android 12 will see a much more significant update, most likely in the gigabyte range.

We got our first detailed look at One UI 5 nearly two weeks ago. In that detailed look, we learned about how Samsung is looking to increase the customizable options for users to make their phones feel like an extension of them. One of those ways includes the ability to choose between new clock styles for their lock screens and notification pop-ups, as well as using a video of their choosing to adorn it.

We've also learned of its new security measures for Galaxy devices. This new software update will warn users if they are about to share an image that may contain private information such as their credit card, ID, or passport.

While we know that Bixby Text Calling is a One UI 5 feature, this will not be available for users outside of South Korea until 2023 as part of a software patch.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is one of our favorite smartphones this year, and its getting even better thanks to the Android 13 update, which is now available. The update brings plenty of new features as well as updated privacy and security settings.

Android Central

Android Central

