Related
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
theadvocate.com
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown
An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Driver in stolen vehicle attempts to elude authorities, crashes on Prescott at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 26) wreck on Prescott Road at Joor Road, and the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:11 p.m., and according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office...
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified
The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on several apartments with people inside, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of...
Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank
New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
NOLA.com
Neighbors catch burglar in Mid-City New Orleans, hold him until police arrive
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after neighbors caught him breaking into a Mid-City home, New Orleans police said. Authorities booked Alphonse Moore Jr. with purse snatching and two counts of home invasion, according to jail records. Officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Banks Street...
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
NOLA.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
