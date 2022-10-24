ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown

An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified

The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank

New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
WAFB.com

Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

