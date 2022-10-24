ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bearish Sign Appears On Enterprise Prods Partners's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enterprise Prods Partners EPD. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
A Preview Of North American's Earnings

North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that North American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. North American bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $146M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $146,124,525 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x32b1b72d85acb879813c04ff92b48b6feb72be24. $146 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xfb608a8376916e184aabef0104783056468af0a1. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Franklin Electric's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric FELE. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
'Pivot Language' From The Federal Reserve Could Be Coming Next Week: What You Need To Know Before The Fed's Next Meeting

A pivot from the Federal Reserve could be coming sooner than most are anticipating, even as the labor market continues to show strength. What Happened: According to a tweet from Fox Business' Charles Gasparino on Thursday, BlackRock Inc BLK is telling financial advisors that the firm is anticipating "pivot language" at the Fed's upcoming meeting on Nov. 2.
What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche,...
Costco Wholesale Insider Trades Send a Signal

Claudine Adamo, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale COST, reported a large insider sell on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale. The total transaction amounted to $991,946.
Friday's Market Minute: Big Week from Big Tech

Investors loss of confidence in big tech this week stems from reluctance to rein in expenses. From a market perspective, caution going forward might be warranted. They are the largest of the bunch in terms of market cap, and there wasn’t much to desire out of any of them. Amazon and Microsoft said that growth in their cloud computing businesses is slowing more than expected as customers looked to control their spending growth. Google’s search advertising slowdown and Amazon’s downbeat forecast for next quarter added to fears that even the largest and most scalable technology giants are not immune to losing investor faith. The biggest disappointment was Meta due to a combination of margin contraction, revenue deceleration and a failure to pacify investors who were patiently waiting for cuts in capital expenditures related to the unproven metaverse project.
