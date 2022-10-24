Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $100 Invested In S&P Global 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion. Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 5 years...
RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Crown Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Crown Holdings CCK and lower its price target from $110.00 to $81.00. Shares of Crown Holdings are trading up 1.22% over the last 24 hours, at $69.03 per share. A move to $81.00 would account for a 17.34% increase from...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Enterprise Prods Partners's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enterprise Prods Partners EPD. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
A Preview Of North American's Earnings
North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that North American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. North American bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $146M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $146,124,525 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x32b1b72d85acb879813c04ff92b48b6feb72be24. $146 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xfb608a8376916e184aabef0104783056468af0a1. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Franklin Electric's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric FELE. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
'Pivot Language' From The Federal Reserve Could Be Coming Next Week: What You Need To Know Before The Fed's Next Meeting
A pivot from the Federal Reserve could be coming sooner than most are anticipating, even as the labor market continues to show strength. What Happened: According to a tweet from Fox Business' Charles Gasparino on Thursday, BlackRock Inc BLK is telling financial advisors that the firm is anticipating "pivot language" at the Fed's upcoming meeting on Nov. 2.
What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche,...
Tesla Chart Shows A Pivotal Moment For Stock Following Bearish Earnings, Price Target Cut
Tesla, Inc TSLA slid over 7% under Friday’s closing price on Monday before rising up to close the day near flat. In the premarket on Tuesday, the stock was trading down slightly after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla and lowered the price target from $350 to $330.
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Costco Wholesale Insider Trades Send a Signal
Claudine Adamo, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale COST, reported a large insider sell on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale. The total transaction amounted to $991,946.
Friday's Market Minute: Big Week from Big Tech
Investors loss of confidence in big tech this week stems from reluctance to rein in expenses. From a market perspective, caution going forward might be warranted. They are the largest of the bunch in terms of market cap, and there wasn’t much to desire out of any of them. Amazon and Microsoft said that growth in their cloud computing businesses is slowing more than expected as customers looked to control their spending growth. Google’s search advertising slowdown and Amazon’s downbeat forecast for next quarter added to fears that even the largest and most scalable technology giants are not immune to losing investor faith. The biggest disappointment was Meta due to a combination of margin contraction, revenue deceleration and a failure to pacify investors who were patiently waiting for cuts in capital expenditures related to the unproven metaverse project.
