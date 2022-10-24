Read full article on original website
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nuvalent NUVL stock increased by 15.9% to $25.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares rose 14.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares increased by 12.16% to $2.12. The market...
Apple, Intel, And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies NTIC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northern Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
