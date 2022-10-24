Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly volleyball rallies for four-set second-round playoff win
Sports Editor’s Note: Josh McKinney, Sports Editor of the Hickory Daily Record, contributed to this story. It has been an up and down season for the North Stanly volleyball team, but the Comets have had solid performances in the postseason, including Tuesday at Maiden in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
Stanly News & Press
West Stanly volleyball surges forward in 2A state playoffs
The West Stanly volleyball team on Tuesday looked to reach the third round of the state 2A playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened season of 2020. West, the No. 6 seed in the 2A Western Region, hosted the No. 11 Owen Warhorses. After overcoming a slow start, the Colts swept the Warhorses in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Community College dean named a finalist for Halifax CC presidency
The following was reported by The Daily Herald, a multimedia company serving the Roanoke Valley and Lake Gaston. The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it has selected three finalists for the presidency of HCC. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest...
Stanly News & Press
Badin residents, Charlotte design company help revamp, enhance town’s vacant storefronts
For many months after a fire in May damaged the building next to Badin’s town hall, where Tho Pizza and Hot Subs plans to move into, it had been boarded up with plywood. It was hard for anyone to tell that the property actually had a promising future. But...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday
Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
Stanly News & Press
Former Stanly Community College success coach arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Community College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes against children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by SCC to work with college-level students. Huneycutt received...
Stanly News & Press
SCC president addresses trade facility delays
The trades facility under construction at Stanly Community College has hit some delays, according to the school’s president. Enamait gave an update during a recent meeting of the Stanly County Economic Development Commission. Enamait said the Charlotte area, including Stanly, is one of the worst in the nation in...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Rotary Club works on projects for ‘Day of Service’
The Albemarle Rotary Club lived up to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” at its regular meeting on Oct. 20. Thirty-one members and guests were present to participate in a “Day of Service.”. Rotary Club President Bob Remsburg introduced the program with a quote from Desmond...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 23-24, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Nicholas Jacob Leverich (W M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 1317 Lowder St, Albemarle, on 10/23/2022. William Ashley Andrews (W M, 38) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 10/24/2022.
Stanly News & Press
Two Stanly County schools to close because of ‘respiratory illnesses,’ SCS says
Two Stanly County schools will be closed for two days due to a high rate of respiratory illnesses. Stanly County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon:. “Aquadale Elementary and South Stanly Middle School are currently experiencing high incidences of respiratory illnesses. We have collaborated with local...
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer graduate studies migraines in Dallas
Mandee Schaub of New London knows the feeling of a migraine all too well. “I’ve had 24/7 headaches since I was 12 years old,” she said. “Every day, all the time.”. Schaub, the daughter of Fauna and Michael Schaub of New London, graduated in May from East Carolina University with a master’s in biomedical science and a concentration in neuroscience.
Stanly News & Press
ELECTION 2022: Q&A for Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
Comments / 0