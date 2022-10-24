Snow More Mr. Ice Guy: Ohio Turnpike begins Name-a-Snowplow contest

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – You can name a snowplow as part of a contest by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest began Monday and runs through Nov. 20. Name submissions will be accepted during that time at www.ohioturnpike.org .

Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. Those winners will be announced on Dec. 9.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift card, and the winning names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks at maintenance plazas along the turnpike.

The contest launch coincides with the Ohio Turnpike’s snow and ice safety inspection of all snowplow trucks and equipment, which was completed last week

Last year’s winners include:

Snow Force One

Darth Blader

Plowy McPlowface

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

O-H Snow U Didn’t

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.