Snow More Mr. Ice Guy: Ohio Turnpike begins Name-a-Snowplow contest

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – You can name a snowplow as part of a contest by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest began Monday and runs through Nov. 20. Name submissions will be accepted during that time at www.ohioturnpike.org .

Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. Those winners will be announced on Dec. 9.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift card, and the winning names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks at maintenance plazas along the turnpike.

The contest launch coincides with the Ohio Turnpike’s snow and ice safety inspection of all snowplow trucks and equipment, which was completed last week

Last year’s winners include:

  • Snow Force One
  • Darth Blader
  • Plowy McPlowface
  • Snow More Mr. Ice Guy
  • Snowbi-Wan Kenobi
  • O-H Snow U Didn’t
  • Sir Plows-A-Lot
  • Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!
