Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery. Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020. Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from...
CPD: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
Man wanted in Grayslake crime spree in custody
ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin have arrested a man wanted for a crime spree in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was taken into custody in Elgin Wednesday night after he attempted to flee in a vehicle, crashed and then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop charged after tasing man in Dunning neighborhood: officials
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for tasing a man who then fell and suffered a broken nose. Officer Marco Simonetti could spend up to five years in prison if he's convicted. The incident happened in August 2021 in the Dunning neighborhood, near Normandy and Addison....
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
fox32chicago.com
2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak in Chicago apartment
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a carbon monoxide leak in a Douglas Park apartment building. Chicago fire officials found carbon monoxide after conducting a check about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. Two people...
fox32chicago.com
Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old Chicago boy fatally struck by stray bullet was 'washing his hands' for dinner
CHICAGO - There's a grave concern about additional gun violence on the Northwest Side after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night by a stray bullet. Akeem Briscoe was washing his hands for dinner Wednesday night when a bullet fired from the alley behind his home came through the window and killed the 7-year-old.
Chicago traffic report: Kennedy Expressway crash closes some lanes for hours; 1 injured
A semi crash snarled inbound traffic Wednesday morning.
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
Comments / 7