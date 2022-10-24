ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery. Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020. Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man wanted in Grayslake crime spree in custody

ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin have arrested a man wanted for a crime spree in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was taken into custody in Elgin Wednesday night after he attempted to flee in a vehicle, crashed and then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and […]
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop charged after tasing man in Dunning neighborhood: officials

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for tasing a man who then fell and suffered a broken nose. Officer Marco Simonetti could spend up to five years in prison if he's convicted. The incident happened in August 2021 in the Dunning neighborhood, near Normandy and Addison....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak in Chicago apartment

CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a carbon monoxide leak in a Douglas Park apartment building. Chicago fire officials found carbon monoxide after conducting a check about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. Two people...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
CHICAGO, IL
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday

The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN

