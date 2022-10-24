Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
KDWN
Matthew Perry Seemingly Has Bitter Feelings About Keanu Reeves
Now this is something we never thought we’d hear: Matthew Perry has an apparent hatred of Keanu Reeves. In his new tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, out November 1, the Friends alum writes about his disdain for Reeves’ life as he is struck with tragedy.
KDWN
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy On ‘The Late Late Show’
During James Corden’s opening monologue on the latest Late Late Show episode, the host addressed his restaurant ban and unban from popular New York City restaurant, Balthazar. In a new interview with The New York Times last week, Corden told the publication, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?”
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
Here's How Different 38 Celebrity Kids Look From When They Were Little Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
He was hailed as rock 'n' roll’s first great wild man and lived long enough to be its last. Sun Records star, Million Dollar Quartet member and American music icon Jerry Lee Lewis died on Friday. The 87-year-old Lewis passed away . Lewis had been in failing health over the last few weeks, and was forced to miss his induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16. ...
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in Backless Pink Dress at 'Enola Holmes' Premiere With Jake Bongiovi
All eyes were on Millie Bobby Brown when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 18-year-old actress—who rose to fame playing Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things—attended the event in a lace halter gown designed by Louis Vuitton. The...
‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up
“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline. “Venom 3” will mark Marcel’s directorial debut. She is also known for writing...
Comments / 0