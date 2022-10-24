Read full article on original website
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Investopedia
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
Zacks.com
Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Zacks.com
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
VRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com
Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com
Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
ERIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FLXS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Medallion Financial (MFIN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MFIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.52%. A...
Zacks.com
RBB (RBB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
RBB (. RBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
What Awaits Cincinnati Financial (CINF) in Q3 Earnings?
CINF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 2.82%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, CINF’s property casualty premiums are...
Zacks.com
Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
XEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.67%. A...
Zacks.com
PSEG (PEG) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PEG - Free Report) or PSEG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.57%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter of 2022, PSEG’s service territories...
Zacks.com
First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.39%. A...
Zacks.com
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
QFIN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
Can Higher Revenues Aid Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q3 Earnings?
MPWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to...
Zacks.com
Mondelez's (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Things to Note
MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,479 million, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
