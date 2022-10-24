ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings

Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Investopedia

GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin

GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
Zacks.com

Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Zacks.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

VRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com

Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com

Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

ERIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FLXS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Medallion Financial (MFIN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MFIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.52%. A...
Zacks.com

RBB (RBB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

RBB (. RBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

What Awaits Cincinnati Financial (CINF) in Q3 Earnings?

CINF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 2.82%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, CINF’s property casualty premiums are...
Zacks.com

Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
Zacks.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

XEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.67%. A...
Zacks.com

PSEG (PEG) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PEG - Free Report) or PSEG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.57%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter of 2022, PSEG’s service territories...
Zacks.com

First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.39%. A...
Zacks.com

Can Higher Revenues Aid Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q3 Earnings?

MPWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to...
Zacks.com

Mondelez's (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Things to Note

MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,479 million, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

