ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16X8E7_0iksV3tm00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday on their Facebook page that phone scammers are contacting citizens claiming to be from the department.

Law enforcement officials say the callers claim people have a court date and need to pay money, but this is not true.

Officials say they will never call the public about warrants or for money. They advise you not to disclose personal information to unknown callers, and just to hang up the phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wisr680.com

Two Charged In City Drug Bust

A Butler woman and an Allegheny County man are behind bars following a drug bust earlier this week in the city of Butler. Officers with the Butler County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street on Tuesday evening. 25-year-old...
BUTLER, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man charged after allegedly stabbing woman at West Virginia Walmart

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in Morgantown. On Oct. 24, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a stabbing reported at the Walmart on Retail Drive in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman with a “stab […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
FAIRMONT, WV
wtae.com

Suspect in custody after Lawrence County SWAT situation

Police and SWAT officers responded to an incident in New Castle, Lawrence County, Tuesday. This was in the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road at the Harbor Heights Housing Complex. Police were asking residents to avoid the area. The situation has since resolved and police said the suspect is...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’

A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy