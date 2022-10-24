Ohio County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday on their Facebook page that phone scammers are contacting citizens claiming to be from the department.

Law enforcement officials say the callers claim people have a court date and need to pay money, but this is not true.

Officials say they will never call the public about warrants or for money. They advise you not to disclose personal information to unknown callers, and just to hang up the phone.

