WIS-TV
Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days. Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13. Investigators say Montgomery and five others...
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
abcnews4.com
Person found shot to death on sidewalk of Summerville hotel; Suspect arrested
Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department identified a man accused in a deadly Wednesday night shooting at a hotel off Holiday Drive. Michael Profit was arrested on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the Hampton Inn shortly after 9:00 p.m. […]
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting off of Rivers Avenue in North Charleston; No arrests made
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. According to NCPD, officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. for a possible shooting. Police found a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
Man facing attempted murder charge following Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one […]
counton2.com
CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
live5news.com
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
abcnews4.com
Retired Marine fires warning shots to scare off trespasser at James Island home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — James Boyd and his family have been living on Tennent Street for about a year and a half now. He says there haven't been many problems until over the weekend, when he says he did what he had to do to keep his family safe.
live5news.com
Berkeley County family receives settlement after deputy hits, kills pedestrian
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a heartbreaking four-and-a-half years for one Berkeley County mom after her son was hit and killed by a sheriff’s deputy while he walked down the road. While the state’s insurance company just settled with her for $350,000 after a years-long lawsuit,...
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
