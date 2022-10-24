Read full article on original website
Related
KDWN
Matthew Perry Seemingly Has Bitter Feelings About Keanu Reeves
Now this is something we never thought we’d hear: Matthew Perry has an apparent hatred of Keanu Reeves. In his new tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, out November 1, the Friends alum writes about his disdain for Reeves’ life as he is struck with tragedy.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
KDWN
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy On ‘The Late Late Show’
During James Corden’s opening monologue on the latest Late Late Show episode, the host addressed his restaurant ban and unban from popular New York City restaurant, Balthazar. In a new interview with The New York Times last week, Corden told the publication, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?”
Here's How Different 38 Celebrity Kids Look From When They Were Little Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Comments / 0