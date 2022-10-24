Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! contestant Jessica Stephens left speechless as she goes from never winning a game to Tournament of Champions
JEOPARDY! contestant Jessica Stephens was left speechless as she won Friday's special episode hosted by Ken Jennings. In doing so, she went from never winning a regular game to a Tournament of Champions contender. The Nashville, Tennessee-based research specialist faced James Frazer - a California-based naval aviator wonderfully dressed in...
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
osoblanco.org
All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained
Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby Together, Son Koa James: 'Love and Happiness'
JJ and Kealia Watt announced that their baby boy, Koa James Watt, was born on Sunday JJ and Kealia Watt are officially parents! The professional athlete couple have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Koa James, according to a joint Instagram post shared by the pair. In the caption, they wrote, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22" The Cardinals defensive end, 33, and his soccer pro wife, 30, first announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages...
Popculture
Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy
A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
Bears Legend Devin Hester Makes Opinion On Justin Fields Clear
If the Chicago Bears are going to quickly turn their franchise around, they'll need second-year quarterback Justin Fields to be a star. The Bears traded up to select Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft. However, it's important to note that was the old regime's decision. We recently...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Day Off Video
What's a day off look like for one of college sports' most-famous athletes?. Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms. The LSU Tigers gymnast is most followed on TikTok. She recently...
NFL World Celebrating Emmitt Smith On Thursday
The football world is celebrating an icon today as Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith commemorates an incredible milestone. Smith took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of taking over the all-time rushing record from Walter Payton. "I am beyond grateful to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of becoming the @NFL's All-Time Leading Rusher," he said in the post.
Football World Reacts To Elite Recruit's Stunning Commitment
The Miami football program got a big-time commitment on Thursday evening. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who's a top-five player in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to the Hurricanes in a move that not many saw coming. McClain had crystal balls that had him going to Florida, but those didn't mean...
