JJ and Kealia Watt announced that their baby boy, Koa James Watt, was born on Sunday JJ and Kealia Watt are officially parents! The professional athlete couple have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Koa James, according to a joint Instagram post shared by the pair. In the caption, they wrote, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22" The Cardinals defensive end, 33, and his soccer pro wife, 30, first announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages...

