KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a man's fatal shooting Tuesday evening. Authorities said officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to the 800 block of North Park Avenue on a reported shooting. Police said when officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a home.
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of two Stowers researchers
KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree. A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash. When first responders arrived, they found...
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
