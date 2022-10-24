ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree. A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash. When first responders arrived, they found...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured

PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy