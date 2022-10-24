There's Still Time for Big Savers to Use ‘After-Tax Contributions' to Funnel More Into 401(K) Plans for 2022

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inflation Is Making It Harder for U.S. Households to Afford Monthly Expenses. Here Are Some Tips to Help Make Ends Meet
Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics. That same month, 63% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to LendingClub and PYMNTS.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meta Shares Plunge 24% to the Lowest Price Since 2016
The parent company of Facebook reported its second straight quarterly decline. Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc downgraded Meta on Thursday, citing increased spending. Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IRS ‘Fully Committed' to Better Customer Service as Agency Hires 4,000 New Workers
The IRS said it has hired 4,000 new customer service workers as the agency prepares for the 2023 tax filing season. The agency plans to hire 1,000 more before the end of the year, with most training being complete by Presidents Day 2023. The IRS said it has passed a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
