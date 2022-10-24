It's been over six months since Elon Musk first offered to buy Twitter, the social media platform he loves to dunk on and also apparently dreams of transforming into a free-speech utopia. Ever since the SEC disclosure of Musk acquiring a fat stake in Twitter became public knowledge, the billionaire has trolled the CEO of Twitter, trashed its bot problem, floated ideas like monetizing tweets, refused to close the deal, and took the company to court. The dramatic saga might finally come to an end this Friday, with Musk signing the acquisition papers and becoming the Lord of Twitter.

2 DAYS AGO