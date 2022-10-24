ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level's Apple Exclusive Lock+ Makes Good Use Of The iOS Home Keys Feature

When tech companies say security, they generally mean network security — that is, keeping online malefactors out of users' 1s and 0s. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) points out, that leaves one obvious open door for ne'er-do-wells to exploit: a literal open door. Spending a million dollars on network security does no good if bad actors can breach the target's physical security with a $10 crowbar.
SlashGear Asks: What's The Worst Current Samsung Smartphone Model? - Exclusive Survey

Having consistently held more than 20% of the global smartphone market for over a decade, Samsung continues to be the world's largest smartphone brand. The Korean smartphone maker's business model relies on the company developing an extensive array of smartphones that cater to a broad audience. This is quite unlike its archrival Apple which only launches a handful of high-end smartphones yearly. As a result, there's a Samsung smartphone available for users with all kinds of budgets.
A 16-Inch iPad Pro Could Be Apple's 2023 Wildcard

A little over a week ago, Apple made several changes to its tablets lineup, with the iPad Pro and standard iPad models receiving much-needed feature updates. This product refresh saw the vanilla iPad model undergo a major design update. Aside from permanently shedding its once ubiquitous home button, the iPad ditched the good old lighting port in favor of the modern USB-C standard. The removal of the home button enabled Apple to equip the new device with much slimmer bezels. Interestingly, the refreshed Apple iPad ended up looking eerily similar to the existing iPad Air series.
How To Easily Clear The Cache In Windows 11

While cache files help a computer remember specific usage patterns and deliver a smooth user experience, too many cache files can clutter your storage. Further, corrupted cache files can cause your system to glitch, slow down loading times, and degrade the overall performance. Do you have to live with a rather slow PC, or is there something you can do about the cache files?
Apple Releases macOS Ventura: Here's What You Need To Know

The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, macOS 13 Ventura, is out now and it's bringing a dauntingly long list of updates and changes along with it. One such addition, Continuity Camera, is something Apple seems to be particularly excited about. Continuity Camera is intended for use in conference calls and video meetings, allowing you to use your iPhone as a wired or wireless webcam for your Mac, complete with automatic switching when the phone gets close to the computer.
Elon Musk Might Finally Close The Twitter Deal Before This Weekend

It's been over six months since Elon Musk first offered to buy Twitter, the social media platform he loves to dunk on and also apparently dreams of transforming into a free-speech utopia. Ever since the SEC disclosure of Musk acquiring a fat stake in Twitter became public knowledge, the billionaire has trolled the CEO of Twitter, trashed its bot problem, floated ideas like monetizing tweets, refused to close the deal, and took the company to court. The dramatic saga might finally come to an end this Friday, with Musk signing the acquisition papers and becoming the Lord of Twitter.
Lucid Adds EV Home Charger With Bidirectional Outage Support To Accessories Catalog

The Lucid Air EV is a hyper luxurious EV sedan with upwards of 1,000 horsepower that can be equipped for more than 500 miles of range, making it one of the longest range EVs on the market today. Coming in at $154,000 for the Grand Air Touring model, Lucid Air is not a budget EV by any means, but it represents the future of EV superlatives and has the side effect of giving other electric super sedans like the Tesla Model S Plaid a serious run for its electrons.
iPhone Will Have To Comply With EU USB-C Rule, Says Apple Exec

For nearly a decade, European lawmakers have asked the European Commission — part of the European Union — to mandate a common charging and connectivity standard for smartphones. This proposal remained on the sidelines for a long time, resulting in several manufacturers sticking with outdated and proprietary connectivity standards. That changed in 2020 when the European Parliament decided to expedite the process — resulting in the European Parliament collectively passing a resolution recommending the adoption of a common charging standard. Unfortunately, this resolution still did not have the authority to mandate manufacturers to follow the recommendations.
