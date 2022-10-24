20-Year-Old Killed, 3 Other National Guard Members Injured In Crash At Fort Indiantown Gap

Pennsylvania National Guard Specialist Mackenzie "Mack" L. Shay and Fort Indiantown Gap where the deadly crash happened. Photo Credit: Instagram/Mack Shay @mackenzie__shay (overlay); Facebook/ Fort Indiantown Gap

A 20-year-old woman has died in a crash between two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pennsylvania National Guard told Daily Voice.

Specialist Mackenzie "Mack" L. Shay, 20 of New Castle, was killed in the crash, according to Capt. Travis Mueller.

The three other service members who were hurt were taken to Hershey Medical Center and all have since been released.

Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

She was born in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, and lived in Pittsburgh. She was a Slippery Rock University student, according to her social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” said Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, The Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

The accident remains under investigation.

Shay was only identified on Monday morning, but people have already been sharing about this sudden loss on social media. This includes Congressman Dan Meuser, who wrote:

"Our sincere condolences to the family of Specialist Mackenzie Shay of the Pennsylvania National Guard, who was killed in an accident on Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap. We are also thinking about the three injured and the entire National Guard family."

The National Guard Association of the United States writes:

"Condolences to the family of Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay and the entire Pennsylvania National Guard family."

Funeral and memorial service details have not been publicly released.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.