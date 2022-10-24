ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K Reward Offered In Connection To Montgomery County Hit-And-Run That Killed Bicyclist

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Bike Photo Credit: Pixabay/Limeadeinmyteacup

Police are investigating a hit and run that killed a bicyclist in Montgomery County over the weekend, authorities say.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road for reports of a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle, according to Montgomery County police.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene after the collision.

Investigators believe that the striking vehicle may be a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord that is expected to be missing a side view mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620, or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

